Boca Event to Raise Funds for the Guitar King

3rd Annual Florida Mediterranean Fest

Luxury Chamber Event to Help Gyorgy Lakatos “The Guitar King”

Mediterranean Fest – A Cultural Networking Event to Help Raise Funds for Gyorgy Post Motorcycle Accident

Boca Raton, FL – On Tuesday, February 23rd members and guests will meet at Saquella Cafe in Boca Raton for an evening of Mediterranean Music, Morsels and Mixed Drinks. This year will mark the 3rd annual occurrence of the Florida Mediterranean Fest. At the two prior events donations were made to local 501(c)3 charities including: In Jacob’s Shoes, Figaro Angel Network and Food for the Poor. The chamber hired Gyorgy Lakatos to perform at the 2nd annual Mediterranean Fest and we were planning to hire him for this year’s event but unfortunately, he was recently in a bad motorcycle accident. The famous musician does not always ride his motorcycle and hence only kept basic insurance coverage. He will be out of work for quite some time and the medical bills are mounting.

How to help:

1.) Made a direct donation: https://paypal.me/lakatosguitarking

2.) Attend the event by purchasing a ticket. We will be donating 25% +++ of ticket sales DIRECTLY to Gyorgy. Additional donations may be made at the event. Book signors and others at the event will also be making donations to help Gyorgy.

Who: Gyorgy Lakatos & Luxury Chamber of Commerce

What: Socialite Networking with a charitable component

Where: Saquella Cafe 410 Via de Palmas, Boca Raton, FL

When: Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 Six O’Clock

Why: Raise some funds for a legend in need of help!!! Mix and mingle with a quality affluent crowd, enjoy a complimentary cocktail, lite bites and Mediterranean Background music.

How: Register online at www.luxurychamber.com your name will be on a will-call list at the door.

BRING BUSINESS CARDS!!