87% of Seniors Take Prescription Drugs, How to Master Medication Management

Boca Raton, FL – Most seniors take multiple medications throughout the day and it can be easy for a mix-up to happen. Studies show that 87% of seniors take one prescription drug, 36% take 5 or more, and 38% use over-the-counter medications. And taking medicine correctly is essential for treating your older adult’s health conditions and managing symptoms to avoid hospitalization. How can you ensure that their medication is being properly managed.

Senior Helpers caregiver can share the following tips: