87% of Seniors Take Prescription Drugs, How to Master Medication Management
Boca Raton, FL – Most seniors take multiple medications throughout the day and it can be easy for a mix-up to happen. Studies show that 87% of seniors take one prescription drug, 36% take 5 or more, and 38% use over-the-counter medications. And taking medicine correctly is essential for treating your older adult’s health conditions and managing symptoms to avoid hospitalization. How can you ensure that their medication is being properly managed.
Senior Helpers caregiver can share the following tips:
- Gather all medications, vitamins, etc. in one location: it’s easy to lose track if they’re in different areas.
- Create a medication list: include names of medicine, how often to take them, and the dosage.
- Pre-sort medications for the week: cut any pills ahead of time and separate by every dose they take during the day i.e. one for morning, one for night.
- Set a reminder and tracking system: Helps to not miss a dose or overdose by accident.
- Plan ahead for prescription refills: Consider using automated mail-order to avoid getting behind on refills.