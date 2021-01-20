Volunteers Are Favorite Valentine for Local Nonprofit

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County expresses, love and appreciation, to volunteers who help serve their community

Boca Raton, FL – February has been designated by The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County as “We Love Our Volunteer” month.

In addition to several other media strategies, the organization will publish Love Heart Appreciation Messages in the two-page center spread section of the February 26th issue of the Palm Beach Society Magazine and the February 27-28th weekend edition of the Town Crier Newspaper.

Due to COVID, 2020 was a challenging year for local nonprofit organizations. Thanks to generous supporters, however, The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County was able to appropriately help those most effected by the pandemic in the community. Apart from financial support, The Salvation Army’s programs, ministries, and services would not have been possible without the organization’s life-blood – its dedicated volunteers!

“We invite every resident to show their love and appreciation to a Palm Beach County volunteer, and/or volunteer group of their choice during the month of February,” said Area Commanders, Majors James and Leisa Hall. “Without volunteers, nonprofit organizations such as The Salvation Army could never maintain a high level of philanthropic service to our community. So, we decided to show them how much we love them!”

Individuals, as well as other nonprofit organizations, who would like to express appreciation to their respective volunteers can purchase a Love Heart Message by calling the administrative office (561-686-3530) of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County and/or using their website’s online purchase system.

For more information, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications by calling 561.702.4698 and/or visit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County webpage at: www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 98 years.