Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and the Treasury Department, announced the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has re-opened as of yesterday morning. The Paycheck Protection Program has successfully provided 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion to America’s small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs. New borrowers and certain existing PPP borrowers will have access to capital from community financial institutions who were able to make First Draw PPP Loans, which started yesterday, and Second Draw PPP Loans on Wednesday, January 13th, and participating lenders thereafter. The current round of PPP authorizes $284 billion toward job retention, certain other expenses, and allowing certain existing PPP borrowers to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan through March 31, 2021.

Key PPP updates include:

PPP borrowers can set their covered period to be any length between 8 and 24 weeks to best meet their business needs;

PPP loans will cover additional expenses, including operations expenditures, property damage costs, supplier costs, and worker protection expenditures;

The Program’s eligibility is expanded to include 501(c)(6)s, housing cooperatives, and direct marketing organizations;

The PPP provides greater flexibility for seasonal employees;

Certain existing PPP borrowers can request to modify their First Draw PPP Loan amount; and

Certain existing PPP borrowers are now eligible to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan.

The SBA will host a Webinar today at 1:00 pm discussing the next steps to the PPP program. To register click here.



On Wednesday, Palm Beach County School Board Members will discuss advocating for school-based staff to be considered a prioritized group to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, teachers in Florida are not eligible to receive the vaccine, unless they are 65 and older or have health conditions that make them “extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.” Florida Governor DeSantis said that the next group he is targeting for vaccinations is the workforce, including teachers and other essential workers. The Governor has said Florida is expecting to receive 50% more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January compared to December. The Governor continues to find solutions for seniors to receive vaccinations and has created partnerships with seven churches across the state as vaccination sites. Although currently no sites in Palm Beach County have been identified, the program is expected to expand.



As the City of Boynton Beach continues to enhance its Town Square project in downtown Boynton, it is currently seeking qualified operators to lease multiple spaces. Opportunities include: Food operators to run the Cafe spaces at City Hall and the Cultural Center and an Operator to build and manage City Hall’s Innovation Space. For more information, please contact Keith O’Donnell with Avison Young.



Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) endorsed candidates, Constance Scott and Brian Stenberg will be our featured speakers next Tuesday during a joint session of our Government Affairs and Economic Development Committees. Constance and Brian understand the importance of helping businesses succeed while providing jobs throughout our region. They will advocate for the business community and support measures to strengthen the local economy. Constance and Brian are the RIGHT LEADERS to move Boca Raton Forward – and to Move Business in Boca Raton Forward.



Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com.



We continue to provide you with valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences, with most being recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.



Below is a list of our upcoming virtual and in-person experiences:

1/13 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn Sponsor: iThink Financial Topic: Connecting you to your audience with great storytelling Speaker: Jonathan Garber, Flying Chimp Media Click here to register



1/14 – 7:30 a.m. In-Person January Membership Breakfast Sponsor: Saint Andrews School Speaker: Ethan Shapiro, Head of School, Saint Andrew’s School Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center5150 Town Center CircleBoca Raton, FL 33486 Click here to register



1/15 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Prime Professionals Group Round Table Sponsor: Allegiance Home Health Topic: Covid and the Workplace Speaker: Brian Altschuler, VP of Ancillary Operations Administration, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Click here to register



1/19 – 3:00 p.m. Virtual Combined Government Affairs and Economic Development Committee Meeting Topic: BLU-PAC Endorsed, Business-Friendly Boca Raton City Council Candidates Speakers: Constance Scott, Candidate, Boca Raton City Council Seat C & Brian Stenberg, Candidate, Boca Raton City Council Seat D Click here to register



1/20 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual South Healthcare Advocacy Network Sponsor: Memorial Health Topic: Staying Active For Life Speaker: Amy Long, The Exercise Coach Click here to register



1/20- 4:30 p.m. Virtual Young Entrepreneur’s Academy CEO Roundtable and Elevator Pitch Competition Local CEOs talk about how they navigated the effects of the coronavirus to keep moving business forward. Following the CEO Roundtable, the Young Entrepreneurs will promote their businesses in the elevator pitch competition. This is a must-see event! Click here to register



1/21 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Successful Women In Business Luncheon Topic: Silver Linings: Turning Lemons into an LLC Speaker: Ashley Brown, Founder The Event Collective Wyndham Hotel – Boca Raton1950 Glades Road / Wyndham Way Boca Raton, FL 33431 Click here to register



1/22 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Women’s Business Council Topic: Five Free Things You Can Do Right Now to Improve Your Bottom Line in Today’s Economy! Speaker: Christina Grenga, Managing Partner Schooley Mitchell Click here to register



Starting this Friday, January 15th through January 31st, the South Florida Fair will be holding its Mini Fair, featuring farm animals, agricultural displays, and the 9-acre historic Yesteryear Village. Music and entertainment will be presented outdoors in the fairground’s new entertainment venue and rides for children only will be available. Safety measures will be in place, include mandatory mask-wearing, safety protocols for all vendors, a revamped site layout to accommodate physical distancing, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds.

The Main Fair, (scheduled for May 7-23, 2021), will have a theme of “Our Earth Matters,” and will highlight the state’s diversified agricultural industry. Purchase a Mini-Fair ticket online and you will get a free ticket for the Main Fair in May!



As always, thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and all South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!

Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward #movingboyntonforward #movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432

p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780