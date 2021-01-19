Hooters Chicken Wings Deals for Super Bowl

Pre Order Your Hooters Chicken Wings Or Boneless Wings Packages For Super Bowl – Boneless Wings Package Includes a 2021 Hooters Calendar

Hooters is your go to spot for takeout chicken wings and is offering three special packages to enjoy from your home on Super Bowl Sunday. Let Hooters do the cooking for you with our world famous Hooters Wings. The 50 Wings package includes four sides of Blue Cheese or Ranch for $55. The 70 Wings package comes with five sides of Blue Cheese or Ranch for $72. The 50 Boneless Wings package includes four sides of Blue Cheese or Ranch and a 2021 Hooters Calendar for only $60.

The special Super Bowl offer is valid on February 7thfor To-Go only. Phone in your pre orders or stop by your local Hooters restaurant:

HOOTERS OF BOCA RATON (2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton) 561 -391-8903

HOOTERS OF CORAL WAY (3301 Coral Way, Miami) 305-873-6166

HOOTERS OF DORAL (8695 NW 13TH Terrace, Miami, FL 33126) 305-593-5088

HOOTERS OF HIALEAH (680 w. 49TH Street, Hialeah, FL 33012) 305-827-8000

HOOTERS OF FORT LAUDERDALE (6345 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) 954-928-0026

HOOTERS OF PEMBROKE PINES (7990 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines) 954-962-6330

HOOTERS OF SUNRISE (3805 N University Drive, Sunrise) 954-748-1000

HOOTERS OF WESTON (2282 Weston Road, Weston) (954) 990-7047

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 17 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.