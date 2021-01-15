Gov. DeSantis appoints three to PBSC District Board of Trustees

The Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees will welcome three new members to the dais.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Omar Soto-Jimenez, Patrice Bishop and Dr. Melissa Friedman-Levine to the five-member governing board for varying terms that began Dec. 23, 2020. They replace Darcy Davis, Philip Ward III and Barbara Miedema and will attend their first board meeting Jan. 12.

Soto-Jimenez, of Boynton Beach, is the chief technology officer at Rybovich boat company. Previously, he was IT area head for EFG Capital International. He served in and received an honorable discharge from the United States Army Signal Corps. Soto-Jimenez has been a member of the United States Military Academy Association of Graduates and was recognized as Volunteer of the Year by Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches and Treasurer Coast. He earned his Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. His term is through May 31, 2022.

Bishop, of Palm Beach Gardens, is executive vice president of Human Resources and Risk Management for Kitson & Partners, a real estate development company. She has been involved with the Society for Human Resource Management, Human Resources Association of Palm Beach County, Executive Women of the Palm Beaches and the Babcock Ranch Foundation. Bishop earned her bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University. Her term is through May 31, 2021.

Dr. Friedman-Levine, of Lantana, is a medical doctor and Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists practicing at Women’s Health Partnership, LLC of Boca Raton. Her experience includes working with medical students and residents teaching them surgery and the practice of medicine. She earned her bachelor’s degree and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Florida before completing her residency at New York Hospital, Cornell. Her term is through May 31, 2023.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.