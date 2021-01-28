Diamonds Direct and Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation Team Up to Help the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Fine jewelry retailer will feature exclusive “Partner in Pink” collection to benefit local charity

Boca Raton, FL – Diamonds Direct of Boca Raton is pleased to announce a partnership with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, who is committed to the community – in sickness and in health. Proceeds from the partnership will directly benefit their Go Pink Challenge, which helps raise awareness and funds for the purchase of technological advancements that are vitally necessary for the early diagnosis of breast cancer.

The community is invited to show their support beginning Thursday, January 28 through Monday, March 1 and shop Diamonds Direct’s exclusive Partner in Pink Collection and 10% of the proceeds will be donated to the Go Pink Challenge. Available to shop in-store, (located right behind the Town Center Mall at 21078 St. Andrews Blvd) the collection features specialty Simon G. pieces that incorporate charming rose gold pendants and rings accented with pink gemstones and diamonds, an eye-catching ring with a striking 10.27 carat rubellite, an elegant ring featuring 3.73 carats of rubies and much more.

“Having a new Go Pink Challenge partnership with Diamonds Direct presents a wonderful opportunity for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their support will allow us to further our mission in the fight against breast cancer. Community support is so vital to the Hospital, as well as the Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute and Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute,” said Mark Larkin, CFRE, President, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation. “Proceeds from the Go Pink Challenge are used to purchase state-of-the-art technology to provide the most advanced care for our patients. In addition, the Challenge has enabled us to implement important programs and services to aid our patients diagnosed with cancer.”

According to the American Cancer Society’s statistics, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. The Go Pink Challenge is a community-based initiative to raise funds and awareness in the fight against breast cancer to purchase important technology that will allow them to provide the most advanced care for their patients.

“Our team is thrilled to participate in the Go Pink Challenge to raise funds, awareness and promote women’s health education for early detection,” said Diamonds Direct Boca Raton Vice President Ayelet Gilady. “Part of the Diamonds Direct Difference is our commitment to give back to our local community and we are excited to start this everlasting partnership with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation to help make an impact in our own neighborhood.”

The Boca Raton team features master jewelers, diamond experts and GIA Graduate Gemologists who will gladly provide an extensive diamond education to every guest, equipping them with the tools and resources necessary to select the right diamond.

Diamonds Direct is following all state and local mandates regarding public health and safety to ensure the health and well-being of their customers and employees. For more information, please visit https://diamondsdirect.com/boca-raton or call 561-414-2091. Showroom hours include:

Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm

Saturday: 10am – 6pm

About Diamonds Direct

Diamonds Direct, founded in 1995, is a direct-to-consumer destination retailer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their vertically integrated concept allows the retailer to cut out the middlemen and maintain involvement in the entire diamond process. Today, Diamonds Direct is one of America’s largest and most successful jewelry companies with 19 locations in the United States, including their New York based design studio. Their showrooms offer loose and mounted diamonds, a multitude of engagement ring mountings by America’s top designers, diamond and gemstone fashion jewelry, wedding bands, pearls and much more. Diamonds Direct backs their products with industry-leading guarantees and warranties, including their signature 110% lifetime upgrade. Diamonds Direct is a socially-responsible company that thinks globally and acts locally. The company ensures all diamonds are ethically sourced via the Kimberley Process and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of dollars raised for local philanthropies and cultural organizations that are critical to the communities Diamonds Direct calls home. For more information visit www.DiamondsDirect.com.

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is supported by philanthropy to strengthen its mission to deliver the highest quality patient care, satisfaction and safety. If you would like to learn more about supporting the mission of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, visit our website at donate.brrh.com.