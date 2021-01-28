Boca Raton Synagogue and Church Team Up to Help the Homeless and the Hungry

St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church

Boca Raton, FL – As the old saying goes, “cleanliness is next to godliness.” That’s why two faith-based organizations in Boca Raton, Florida – B’nai Torah Congregation and St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church have joined together to offer a critical service to those in the community who need it most. As of February 2, each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a mobile shower station will be open and available to the public at St. Gregory’s, located at 100 NE Mizner Blvd.

In addition to receiving a hot shower, visitors will have access to new toiletries, towels, undergarments, and clothes, all of which have been donated by various community organizations and establishments.

“We hope the shower program provides those who take advantage of it with a fresh, clean start – both literally and figuratively,” says Summer Faerman, Director of B’nai Torah’s Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program. The shower program will be managed by qualified, hand-picked volunteers who will be able to connect visitors to additional support services. “They may stop by for a hot shower and a clean towel, but they will hopefully leave with the tools and information to get whatever services they may need such as housing, employment, healthcare, etc.,” says Faerman.

The mobile shower unit was gifted by Carebag, Inc., a Florida based not-for-profit whose mission is to provide proper hygiene to those in need, after they learned of the work B’nai Torah and St. Gregory’s were doing to serve the homeless community, such as a hot meal program offered weekly on the St. Gregory’s campus.

A free food pantry will also be made available at St. Gregory’s beginning February 2. The pantry is part of B’nai Torah’s TLC Little Free Food Pantry program that began this summer in an effort to combat food insecurity issues that became even worse during COVID. Through this program, small pantries were put up around Boca Raton and surrounding areas allowing those who need food to take, and those with extra food to give.

Gena Vallee, Director of Youth Ministry &Outreach Coordinator at St. Gregory’s says, “The opening of the Mobile Shower along with the Little Free Pantry is the epitome of what a community can and should look like at its best. When we spend time sharing love for each other and with each other, the goodness is endless. Regardless of where our place of worship might be, this community is united in love. And where there is love, there is beauty.”

Shower service will be available during the operating hours on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are necessary.

For more information about the program, contact Summer Faerman at (561) 392-8566 or [email protected] or Gena Vallee at (561) 395-8285 or [email protected].