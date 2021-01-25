Boca Raton Fashion Show Features Individuals with Intellectual & Development Disabilities as Models

15 JARC Clients, Along with their Families and Friends, Will Walk the Runway at The Addison in Boca Raton on Tuesday in this Hybrid Event!

Boca Raton, FL – It’s A Fashion Show with Heart! featuring JARC Florida Clients returns for the third consecutive year – however for the first time the event will occur in person at the The Addison’s courtyard in Boca Raton AND Live on Zoom via Playimage Communications! This Tuesday, guests can watch as 15 individuals with intellectual or development disabilities walk the runway and show off Women’s Fashion from Finally Chic Clothing & Accessories and Men’s Fashion from Robert Graham. As always, the JARC FL Clients will be supported by their family and friends, who will join them as they strut along the catwalk to the emceeing of entertainer and Master of Ceremonies Sam Simon. The event is co-chaired by Carin Friedman and Stacy Klein.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 11:00am

WHERE: The Addison Courtyard, 2 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432 OR Live on Zoom (Link will be provided upon registration at link below).

WHO: 15 JARC FL Clients (who have intellectual or developmental disabilities), along with their family and friends (15 additional people) will all model the latest fashions from Finally Chic Clothing & Accessories and designer Robert Graham. Master magician, motivator, and entertainer Sam Simon will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

COST: Registration is Now Open! To register, click here.

DETAILS: Sponsors are Charmed Life HomeCare, Parkshore PharmaCon, and Caryn J. Clayman, Esq., Peter & Elizabeth Levine, Sandy & Ken Tankoos. Masks are required and will be provided to all in-person guests. Seats will be socially distanced and virtual attendees will receive a Zoom link upon registration. All attendees will receive a gift!

About JARC FL

JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides group homes, apartments and vocational training for adults with developmental disabilities. It strives to assist each individual with becoming all he or she is capable of being and encourages this growth in a caring, nurturing environment. It is the mission of JARC, in partnership with the families of its clients, to promote independence, dignity, and self-respect in order to create more fulfilling lives. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980′s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.