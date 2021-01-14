Boca Beat 01.07
- In March this year Boca Raton Resort & Club furloughed 995 employees and last Monday announced that those employees along with “a small group of currently active landscaping employees” would be permanently laid off according to a letter published by WPTV from the Boca Resort & Club’s general manager to Florida’s State Trade and Rapid Response Coordinator.
- The South Florida Fair plans for its continuation of the annual event to take place Jan. 15-31, 2021- this year, it’s an Earthly Affair. Located at 9067 Southern Blvd., the South Florida fairgrounds and the Expo Center, this will be the fair’s 109th anniversary; the staff and CEO, Vicki Chouris made sure that the show will still go on, especially following the CDC guidelines. Fairgoers and natives of South Florida look forward to this fair as a fun interactive way to spend time with their family and friends.
- Hannah Herbst has accomplished more than some do in a lifetime -all before turning 20 years old. Her success has spanned over a five-year period while attending FAU High School, simultaneously earning a college degree at Florida Atlantic University.
- After closing twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science reopened for a second time on December 12. According to the Palm Beach Post, during December the museum will be open on the weekends (Saturdays 10am-3pm, Sundays 12pm-5pm), but is expected to resume normal operation in January starting with their “Noon Year’s Eve Celebration” on December 31.
- The 2021 Festival of the Arts Boca will occur from March 6-14 and will exist completely online including an abridged version of their normal itinerary.
- Registration for the event will begin in January at FestivalBoca.org. Once registered, you will have access to the streaming platform to view the live performances.
- A couple of business-focused, heavy-hitters from Palm Beach County joined forces at a webinar last week to promote the development of a business partnership and tourism link between South Florida and the Kingdom of Bahrain, a highly developed island nation in the Persian Gulf. The web-based program offered talks by Alfred Zucaro Jr. and Kelly Smallridge and included response comments from folks on the islands who touched on the history of the country that has grown from a protectorate of the United Kingdom to an independent nation today. The island chain is now home to big cities, fashionable homes, schools, a vibrant tourist industry and extensive trade in aluminum products and linens.
- A center that has been home to the Lake Worth Community for over 16 years, the Community Center of the Salvation Army Corp of Lake Worth brings individuals together from all trades of life. Located at 4051 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, Salvation Army’s National Championship Basketball team just hosted the ribbon cutting for the newly renovated center Dec. 11, 2020 as they celebrated the finalization of the new additives. Winning both local and National championships, the Warriors have their coach and leadership of Director Eva Whitehouse to thank for their successes.
- Home is where the heart is but a household is somewhere you have lived for 14 days, and if you plan on traveling home or inviting others into your household this holiday season, it is important to understand the risks and take precautions to mitigate those risks. During a telebriefing on December 2, Dr. Henry Walke, the incident manager of the CDC’s COVID-19 response announced that the CDC is recommending against travel during the holiday season, mirroring it’s advice for Thanksgiving. In an interview with CBS12 News, Palm Beach County Health Department Director Dr. Alina Alonso encouraged individuals to keep family gatherings and travel to a minimum this holiday season.
