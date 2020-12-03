Woman Volunteer of the Year Raised $160,000 for Community

Junior League of Boca Raton’s

33rd Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year

Raised More Than $160,000 to Help the Community

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton’s (JLBR) 33rd Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year (WVOY) was held virtually the evening of November 13, 2020. The event raised more than $160,000 and nearly 40,000 diapers were donated to the League’s Diaper Bank. The theme, “Honoring the History of Women Volunteers,” looked back at the history of women volunteers and celebrated the 685 past WVOY nominees.

A live auction included a three-day stay at the completely renovated Boca Raton Club at the Beach Club (formerly the Boca Raton Resort), a 4-night stay at L’Habitation in Key West with a day at sea on North America’s only solar powered yacht, and a Saks Fifth Avenue shopping and styling experience.

Roopal Patel, Saks Fifth Avenue Senior Vice President and Fashion Director, moderated a dynamic fashion presentation showcasing trends from top designers. Saks also donated the Saks Fifth Avenue Table, a raffle in which the winner brought a group of 10 for dinner and cocktails at the Boca Raton Club while they viewed the virtual event. Each person received a swag bag with a selection of gifts from the store worth more than $500 and went live from The Resort during the virtual Woman Volunteer of the Year. The winner was Kim Sapashe and she and her friends brought 1,000 diapers as a donation to the JLBR Diaper Bank.

Robin Deyo served as honorary chair and Yvette Drucker and Nancy Walsh were co-chairs, as announced by JLBR president Cristy Stewart-Harfmann. The Presenting Sponsor was the Junior League of Boca Raton 1971 Society. The Recognition Sponsor was The Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute and Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, and the Fashion Sponsor was Saks Fifth Avenue. The Magazine Sponsor was Boca Magazine.

“Yvette Drucker and Nancy Walsh made the virtual Woman Volunteer of the Year a night to remember!” Cristy Stewart-Harfmann, President of the Junior League said. “Most importantly, thanks to attendees and our generous donors, the event raised significant funds to help women and children in our community.”

The Woman Volunteer of the Year Assistant Chairs were Michelle Adams, Paige Gantt and Victoria Matthews. Committee members include Terri Honeycutt, Khrisna Kellerman, Shannon Moriarity, Michelle Palmer-Espanol, Nadia Rahbani-Heredia, Heather Ronan, Lois Rona, Kim Sapashe, Nicole Skellenger, Jessica Threadgill, Elizabeth Richards and Haley Winstead.

For more information, visit jlbr.org or call 561-620-2553.

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $250,000 to support the organization’s mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org.Connect on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton,ortwitter.com/JLBocaRaton