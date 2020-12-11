Palm Beach County December 11 COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 continues to grow throughout the state of Florida with 1,094,697 total cases across the state, according to the Florida Department of Health. Palm Beach County matches this trend.

In Palm Beach County, there are 70,966 total COVID-19 cases with 1,756 total deaths. Florida Atlantic University’s COVID-19 dashboard reports the 7-day average for positive cases is 529 with a 7.12% positivity rate.

One of the major concerns with COVID-19 is the hospitalization rate and the potential for running out of space in hospitals to house these patients.

According to the Florida Atlantic University’s COVID-19 dashboard there are 2,961 occupied hospital beds in Palm Beach County and are only 983 available beds.

But this same dashboard reports that of these hospital beds, only 291 of these beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.