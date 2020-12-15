Message frommthe CEO: Moving Business Forward

The Cougars of Brigham Young University have accepted an invitation to play in the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl against the Knights of the University of Central Florida. The game will be played at Florida Atlantic University Stadium on December 22nd at 7:00pm p.m. and televised on ESPN. BYU won nine consecutive games to begin the season, becoming the highest-ranked team to play in the bowl game. Both teams have a highly charge offense providing for an entertaining game!



The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-10 vaccine over the weekend. The authorization allows the United States to begin inoculating Americans against COVID-19. Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses, which need to be taken 21 days apart. Everyone who receives an initial dose on Monday will need to return a month later to complete the process. The FDA will meet on Thursday to decide whether to recommend the vaccine produced by Moderna be granted Emergency Use Authorization. A third vaccine, produced by AstraZeneca, is still enrolling people for its trials. If approved, this vaccine does not require super-cold storage and transport.



Governor DeSantis announced on Monday that 179,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Florida. The initial doses will be given to high contact, high exposure health care workers within five hospitals that have the ability to store and distribute millions of doses, followed by residents at long-term care facilities throughout the state. Those hospitals are Tampa General, AdventHealth Orlando, UF Health Jacksonville, Memorial Hospital Miami, and Memorial Regional Hospital Hollywood. An additional 400,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine could arrive in Florida between Sunday and Tuesday of next week, if FDA approval is given.



The Florida Redevelopment Association (FRA) recognized the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA)/Downtown Boca with a 2020 Roy F. Kenzie Award for its Sanborn Square Community Engagement & Placemaking project. FRA’s annual awards program celebrates the most innovative and effective redevelopment programs across the state of Florida, within 14 juried categories. Winners demonstrate innovation and positive impact on their communities and inspire other Florida communities. The winning program was envisioned to activate the district’s central green space and engage the downtown community. Sanborn Square was transformed into a more interactive and social destination for Downtown Boca residents and visitors, and for the benefit of local businesses. The Boca Raton CRA/Downtown Boca’s winning program is featured in the FRA’s Best Book, which highlights all 2020 winners and serves as a guide to best practices and successful redevelopment for other Florida communities.



Looking for an easier way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com. We continue to provide you with valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences, with most being recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber's YouTube Channel.



I started my message with college football, so I will end it with college football. Florida Atlantic University will play in its third bowl game in four years after accepting an invitation Sunday night to play in the inaugural Montgomery Bowl on December 23rd. The Owls will travel to Alabama to face the Memphis Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN. The Montgomery Bowl replaced the Fenway Bowl after it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Congratulations to our hometown team and we wish them luck – go Owls!



Please continue to be Responsible, Safe and Respectful — and thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and all of South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!



