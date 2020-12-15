Jewish Federation’s Virtual Celebration of Chanukah’s 7th Night

The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is offering a virtual celebration of Chanukah’s 7th night on December 16 starting at 5:45 pm.

Although, this may be a Zoom celebration, this event will bring the community together this holiday season with a candle lighting ceremony with local rabbis, a concert from Lenny Solomon and Shlock Rock, and a PJ Library Storytime before the program begins.

“In this time when so many of us need to feel part of a caring community, everyone is invited to bask in the Chanukah warmth and glow we will radiate together over a very special hour together,” said Matthew Levin, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.

This is a free event, but it requires a reservation to jewishboca.org/chanukah. Once you RSVP, you will be sent a link and password to attend this event.

“While we may not be lighting the same giant menorah this year, the wide array of our rabbis lighting candles together will unite us, as always, in the full vibrant diversity and strength of our Jewish community,” said Rabbi Josh Broide, CJE Director. “This celebration and lively concert with Chanukah music and much more are sure to raise the spirits for everyone.”

Obviously, COVID-19 has changed the way we celebrate holidays, but this event is a safe way to celebrate virtually with those in your community.

“PJ Library is delighted to once again bring the spirit and joy of Chanukah to our whole community including our special story time at 5:45 pm,” said Elana Ostroff, local PJ Library Director. “This is just one of the many virtual programs we bring to our community every week.”

PJ Library’s events can be found on their Facebook page here: facebook.com/PjLibrarySouthPalmBeach.