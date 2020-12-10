Published On: Wed, Dec 9th, 2020

Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital Participates in Clinical Trial to Test Radiation Therapy Treatment in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

The first and only clinical trial in Palm Beach County utilizing low-dose radiation therapy for patients  with severe respiratory symptoms 

Boca Raton, FL – Patients admitted with COVID-19 at Boca Raton Regional  Hospital may now enroll in a clinical trial to test a potential new treatment for the disease. The trial is  named PREVENT due to its expectation of rapidly reversing the ravages of pneumonia associated with  COVID-19 and preventing progression.  

Researchers at Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, are  currently enrolling patients for the PREVENT clinical trial that utilizes a single, low-dose of thoracic  radiation to reduce the inflammatory process in the lungs of patients with severe respiratory symptoms  due to the viral infection. Very low doses have been effective in treating benign inflammatory diseases. By reducing inflammation in the lungs and rapidly relieving respiratory symptoms, experts say it may improve outcomes, thereby avoiding the need for intubation and possibly preventing death. Patients  diagnosed within nine days of hospital admission with pulmonary pneumonia symptoms and 50 years of  age or older are eligible for the trial. 

“This trial gives us the opportunity to administer potentially effective treatment before the need for ICU  placement or mechanical ventilation,” said co-principal investigator, Michael Kasper, M.D., director of  radiation oncology at Lynn Cancer Institute. “It has the potential to significantly ease the burden on our  critical care services – opening space and staffing resources for sicker patients.”  

The PREVENT trial is a multi-center clinical trial jointly led by principal investigators from Lynn Cancer  Institute and The Ohio State University, the coordinating center for the trial. Similar trials using radiation  for treatment of pneumonia associated with COVID-19 are being offered at other major health centers  around the country and the world. 

The study is one of several investigational treatments for COVID-19 being researched at Boca Raton  Regional Hospital.

About Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute 

The Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer centers in South Florida  and is accredited as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons. The Lynn  Cancer Institute treats more than 4,000 patients each year in facilities such as the Harvey & Phyllis  Sandler Pavilion, the state-of-the-art cancer center. While traditional cancer treatment requires patients to  travel from physician to physician and manage their own scheduling, the Sandler Pavilion centralizes  services in one location. This simplifies the entire process for patients, from diagnosis and treatment, to  Wellness and Survivorship programs and allows patients to focus on one thing — recovery. 

More than 20 oncology physicians and a full complement of oncology professionals are on staff to serve  the patients at the Lynn Cancer Institute. Patients receive treatment and services from specialists in  genetics, surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, pathology and imaging. In addition, staff  includes research nurses, who improve patient access to clinical trials and the most advanced forms of  treatment. 

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital 

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. 

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is supported by philanthropy to strengthen its mission to deliver the  highest quality patient care, satisfaction and safety. If you would like to learn more about supporting the  mission of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, visit our website at donate.brrh.com. 

For more information, visit BRRH.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and  LinkedIn. 

