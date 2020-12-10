Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital Participates in Clinical Trial to Test Radiation Therapy Treatment in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

The first and only clinical trial in Palm Beach County utilizing low-dose radiation therapy for patients with severe respiratory symptoms

Boca Raton, FL – Patients admitted with COVID-19 at Boca Raton Regional Hospital may now enroll in a clinical trial to test a potential new treatment for the disease. The trial is named PREVENT due to its expectation of rapidly reversing the ravages of pneumonia associated with COVID-19 and preventing progression.

Researchers at Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, are currently enrolling patients for the PREVENT clinical trial that utilizes a single, low-dose of thoracic radiation to reduce the inflammatory process in the lungs of patients with severe respiratory symptoms due to the viral infection. Very low doses have been effective in treating benign inflammatory diseases. By reducing inflammation in the lungs and rapidly relieving respiratory symptoms, experts say it may improve outcomes, thereby avoiding the need for intubation and possibly preventing death. Patients diagnosed within nine days of hospital admission with pulmonary pneumonia symptoms and 50 years of age or older are eligible for the trial.

“This trial gives us the opportunity to administer potentially effective treatment before the need for ICU placement or mechanical ventilation,” said co-principal investigator, Michael Kasper, M.D., director of radiation oncology at Lynn Cancer Institute. “It has the potential to significantly ease the burden on our critical care services – opening space and staffing resources for sicker patients.”

The PREVENT trial is a multi-center clinical trial jointly led by principal investigators from Lynn Cancer Institute and The Ohio State University, the coordinating center for the trial. Similar trials using radiation for treatment of pneumonia associated with COVID-19 are being offered at other major health centers around the country and the world.

The study is one of several investigational treatments for COVID-19 being researched at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

