Benefit for The Symphonia includes Free Virtual Performance and Art Auction

The Symphonia of Boca Raton is putting on a Symphonia of HeARTS on December 3 at & p.m., a virtual performance and art auction.

The performance includes the orchestra and David Kim, violinist and Concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra, and his daughter on the piano.

Over 80 items are included in the auction, ranging from trips, dinners, jewelry, and art coming from international and local artists. Modern artwork and a Master’s Collection with pieces by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Peter Max, Joan Miro and Salvador Dali will be for sale during the auction.

All proceeds from the auction will go toward The Symphonia’s educational programs, community outreach and music while supporting local artists.

“Everyone in the arts has been challenged this year,” Annabel Russell, The Symphonia’s executive director, noted in a statement to The Sun Sentinel. “That’s why we are thrilled to make this a community-wide celebration and involve not just musicians but other artists, as well.”