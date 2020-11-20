Unicorn Children’s Foundation Celebrates 26th Birthday Bash with Free Virtual Event

Ryan Ulbrich – Unicorn Children’s Foundation Board Member celebrating with his VVIP Party Package

Boca Raton, FL – On Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 4pm, The Unicorn Children’s Foundation will celebrate its 26th Birthday Bash with a FREE 1 hour virtual event. Proceeds of the event will support the “Sponsor a Special Someone” scholarship program to ensure that economic barriers do not prevent kids and young adults with special needs from being meaningfully engaged in virtual lifelong learning and social programs through the Unicorn Connection Hub. These innovative programs mimic the program offerings that will be provided at the Unicorn Connection Center when it is safe to return to in-person programs.

Pre-COVID, over 26% of individuals with a disability live below the poverty level which has likely increased exponentially due to unemployment that has impacted so many people and families. Not only are these individuals and families experiencing economic hardship but they also now experience extreme isolation. While innovative enrichment and social programs have been developed to support them through these challenging times, many cannot afford the nominal fees which is why the community support of the “Sponsor a Special Someone” scholarship program is so important. The silver lining in this situation is that Unicorn is able to support families beyond our geographic region, including participants from across the United States.

Sharon Alexander, CEO of Unicorn Children’s Foundation, states “While the pandemic has drastically impacted most of our lives, the degree of social isolation is even more challenging for families whose children have special needs. Our mission and the need for services and supports did not go into quarantine. The community can be a crucial life-line to these individuals and their families.”

The event will feature heart-warming stories of families who have been denied access to critical early intervention services during the pandemic, as well as some graduates from Unicorn Children’s Foundation programs. Jake Sizemore and Alex Perez, both whom have autism, will wow the attendees with their musical talents. In addition, there will be a silent auction, door prizes, and an opportunity to win cash prizes. A special thank you to Pedego Electric Bikes Boca for being our Opportunity Sponsor and donating an electric bike (valued at $1,495), $50 for a chance to win and only 100 chances will be sold, drawing to be held when all tickets are sold!

1 out of every 6 children will be diagnosed during their lifetime. These families are so grateful to all of our sponsors including: the Children’s Champion Sponsor Diane Lynn Family Foundation, Inc., Support Sponsor Investments Limited, Unicorn Ambassador Silvana & Barry Halperin, and Friend of the Unicorn David & Juliette Ezagui. The event is free to attend but you have the option of purchasing a VIP ticket for $26 which includes a small gift or a VVIP ticket for $126 which includes a party package. Visit https://www.unicornchildrensfoundation.org for more information or register at http://26thbirthday.givesmart.com/. If you have any difficulties connecting, please email [email protected] or call (561) 620-9377.

About the Unicorn Children’s Foundation

Unicorn Children’s Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to building communities of acceptance, support, and opportunity for kids and young adults who are challenged by special needs and neurodiversity by supporting or developing its cradle to career pathways. Our initiatives connect families to community resources, advocate for inclusive opportunities, respect differences, empower individuals, and support success. With 1 in 6 children being diagnosed with a developmental or learning disorder, we believe it is our responsibility to create a world where all children’s potential can flourish. To learn more about the Unicorn Children’s Foundation visit http://www.unicornchildrensfoundation.org. Also available on Facebook and Twitter