School Board of Palm Beach County Reverses Boca Raton Principal’s Rehiring

Monday, The School Board of Palm Beach County reversed its decision to rehire Spanish River Community High School’s Principal, William Latson, following controversial Holocaust statements. Latson, in an email, stated he could not confirm or deny that the Holocaust happened.

Previously, the school board voted 4-3 to rehire Latson within the school district, but voted 7-0 on Monday to rescind this decision.

“Latson will return to suspended without pay status pending final action of the school board on Nov. 10,” a school district spokeswoman noted to WPTV. “That’s when a modified order by the board to terminate Latson will be entered.”

Latson published an apology video where he formally announced that he is not a Holocaust denier as he did not have an opportunity to do so at the meeting.

“When I wrote to a parent in 2018 that as a school district employee I could not state that the Holocaust was a historical fact, I was wrong,” Latson stated. “I apologize to the Palm Beach County community, the school board and school administrators, the teachers of Palm Beach County, the parents, the students, the Jewish community and everyone offended by my mistake. I am not a Holocaust denier.”