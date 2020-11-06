Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



At the time of writing this message, it is still uncertain who will be the next President of the United States. However, at the local level, I am pleased to announce that the Boca Chamber and our members helped deliver election wins for 10 of the 12 BLU-PAC endorsed Candidates. Combining our Primary Election endorsements with these General Election endorsements, the PAC was successful in 13 of its 16 races. When BLU-PAC endorsed candidates win – Business wins!



Tonight at 5:00pm is the deadline to submit an application for the Palm Beach County Restart Business Grants. Businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19 and did not previously receive a Restart Business Grant can apply for grants up to $15,000. Businesses that have previously received a Palm Beach County Restart Business Grant are not eligible.



The Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters recently announced a multi-million-dollar gift from Arthur Gutterman to name the Arthur and Emalie Gutterman Family Center forHolocaust and Human Rights Education on FAU’s Boca Raton campus. The Center prepares K-12 educators and support staff in Southeastern Florida to implement the Florida statute that requires educational training on the Holocaust by providing learning opportunities, resources and curriculum support. Current and future K-12 teachers will receive curriculum advancement, seminars, travel to Israel and Eastern Europe to visit museums and sites of the Holocaust, Hebrew Universities and other academic and/or research institutions based in Israel. The program also includes international study and intern abroad opportunities.



The City of Boynton Beach has announced its launch of free WiFi at Sara Sims Park. The newly renovated park, located in the Heart of Boynton at 209 NE 9th Avenue, is now equipped with nine wireless access points to provide WiFi throughout the park. In addition, there are two charging stations near the playground, and electrical outlets at each of the two pavilions. To obtain the free WiFi, join the CITY_GUEST network, with no password required. Sara Sims Park is open daily from dawn to 10:00 pm.



Amendment 2 passed with the slimmest margin – less than 1% of the minimum 60% needed to pass – making Florida the only state with a constitutionally-mandated $15 minimum wage. As we have said, the Boca Chamber supports workers earning a higher wage through the free market system. However, we opposed Amendment 2 as part of the State Constitution and its potential to negatively impact unemployment and our local economy. We will now work with our members in retail, food service, hospitality and other industries that will be affected by this wage mandate.



As the weather continues to turn a bit cooler and you consider getting out to enjoy our great restaurants and beautiful parks and public spaces, please continue to be Responsible, Safe and Respectful. And as always, thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and all of South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!



