Little Free Pantries pop-up around Palm Beach County offering free food

The Little Free Pantry is a painted cabinet located in front of the Salvation Army building filled with food by volunteers from B’nai Torah Congregation that satisfies residents with the food that’s offered.

The first in Boca Raton was in front of the Salvation Army building, but the overwhelming response has prompted further locations to be built. There are four in Boca Raton, one in Delray Beach, and one in Lake Worth with eight more currently under construction.

Summer Faerman, B’nai Torah Congregation’s organizer of charity projects, reports to The Sun Sentinel that a typical pantry will stock tomato sauce, boxes of pasta, rice, cereal, canned tuna, fruits, vegetables, and toiletries.

Residents can take from The Little Free pantry, no questions asked, and freshly bakesd goods can be expected on Thanksgiving.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated hunger conditions with many families struggling financially. Feeding South Florida has seen a 200% increase in demand since March with 45% of their families asking for assistance for the first time, according to the Sun Sentinel’s reporting.

More information about The Little Free Pantry can be found here: https://www.littlefreepantry.org/