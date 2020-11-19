All Ages to Light Up Chanukah as Annual Community Event Goes Virtual

Rabbi Greg Weisman of Temple Beth El reads a PJ Library story at a previous Community-wide Chanukah event (this year he’ll read on Zoom)

All Ages in South PBC Community to Light up 7th Night of Chanukah Virtually on Dec. 16

With Community Rabbis’ Candle Lighting, Concert with Shlock Rock, PJ Library® Story Time

Boca Raton, FL – They may be supplying their own latkes and gelt this time but once again, our neighbors of all ages from throughout South Palm Beach County will come together for the free Community-wide Chanukah Candle Lighting & Concert Celebration they look forward to every year – safely and virtually.

They’ll be Zooming in on Wednesday, December 16, when the festive program begins at 6:00 pm with a virtual candle lighting by community rabbis, followed by a concert featuring Lenny Solomon and Shlock Rock. Young families are invited to Zoom in early at 5:45 pm for a special PJ Library® story time. There is no charge for the event, but RSVP at jewishboca.org/chanukah is required to receive the Zoom link and password.

“In this time when so many of us need to feel part of a caring community, everyone is invited to bask in the Chanukah warmth and glow we will radiate together over a very special hour together,” said Matthew C. Levin, President & CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. The Federation is presenting the program along with its Deborah & Larry D. Silver Center for Jewish Engagement (CJE) and PJ Library® – South Palm Beach County.

“While we may not be lighting the same giant menorah this year, the wide array of our rabbis lighting candles together will unite us, as always, in the full vibrant diversity and strength of our Jewish community,” said Rabbi Josh Broide, CJE Director, who has performed with Shlock Rock. “This celebration and lively concert with Chanukah music and much more are sure to raise the spirits for everyone.”

Lenny Solomon and Shlock Rock have performed over 2,000 concerts worldwide including shows in the USA, Australia, South Africa, England, Canada, Mexico and Israel. His musical parodies from Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and much more are world-renowned, and his music has been used in educational programming by Jewish organizations across the religious spectrum.

“PJ Library is delighted to once again bring the spirit and joy of Chanukah to our whole community, including our special story time at 5:45 pm,” said Elana Ostroff, local PJ Library Director. “This is just one of the many virtual programs we bring to our community every week. Keep up with all we offer for children, parents and grandparents on Facebook at facebook.com/PjLibrarySouthPalmBeach. And if you haven’t yet registered to receive PJ Library’s monthly gifts of free, top quality age-appropriate Jewish books for children from birth through eight years old, or for tweens ages nine to twelve through PJ Our WayTM, call 561.852.6080 or email [email protected].”

Thank you to our corporate partner Wells Fargo for supporting The Community-wide Chanukah Candle Lighting & Concert. For more information about this event, email [email protected] or call 561-852-6038.