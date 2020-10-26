PBSC receives $1.3 million from Florida Department of Education to enhance workforce education

Individuals looking to quickly upskill, or reskill, to become more marketable in an economy impacted by COVID-19 will find scholarships and accelerated training opportunities at Palm Beach State College through a $1.3 million grant from the Florida Department of Education.

With this grant, Palm Beach State has partnered with FDOE in the statewide Get There Florida workforce education initiative, announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 24. PBSC’s grant is part of the $35 million awarded to Florida’s higher education system to provide training solutions for people impacted by the pandemic. These funds were made available through the Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Palm Beach State has been the leading provider of workforce education in Palm Beach County for decades, but with this generous grant, we have a unique opportunity to reach those who need us most at this pivotal time,” said PBSC President Ava L. Parker. “Through our industry-driven rapid credentialing programs, wraparound student services, and committed community partners, we’ll be able to increase access to training and desirable career paths and remove barriers to student success.”

The Get There Florida initiative brings attention to the short-term career and technical education programs available at Florida’s state and technical colleges. Career and technical education, often referred to as “CTE,” serves as a critical component in preparing individuals for occupations important to Florida’s economic development. An alternative to years-long degree programs, CTE programs enable students to rapidly earn credentials that lead to high-demand, high-wage jobs.

“Get There accelerates student success, preparing them for their future and ensuring a talented workforce,” said Kathy Hebda, chancellor of the Florida College System. “With 28 state colleges and 48 technical colleges and centers spanning the state, there is a program for everyone. Whether you’ve recently experienced job loss, graduated high school or are simply looking for a career change or opportunity to stack your credentials into a degree – we want to help you Get There.”

At Palm Beach State, students can choose from 25 rapid credentialing programs and quickly gain critical skills needed in Palm Beach County’s essential and emerging industries—industries that were selected with input from CareerSource Palm Beach County. The grant also enables the College to invest in new equipment and technology for these programs, hire additional faculty and advisors, and provide $250,000 in scholarships.

Marine Service Technology is one of PBSC’s 25 Rapid Credentialing programs.

PBSC’s rapid credentialing programs span a variety of industries, such as advanced manufacturing, computer science, energy, construction trades, environmental science, health care, transportation, public safety, hospitality, graphic design and film. All programs take a year or less to complete and lead to a career certificate and/or industry certifications. Programs include:

Alternative Energy Engineering

Graphic Design Support

Hazardous Materials Specialist

Food Service Management

Lean Manufacturing

Marine Service Technology

Medical Assisting

MSSC Certified Production Technician

Network Security

Welding

“During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and time of economic uncertainty, we are gratified to be able to enhance our career program offerings and focus on helping adults in Palm Beach County earn a short-term certificate or credential,” said Roger Yohe, vice president of Academic Affairs at PBSC. “Our goal is to help people get a job, keep a job, or be promoted in a job, and this grant will help us do just that.”

Learn about PBSC’s 25 rapid credentialing programs and scholarships at www.palmbeachstate.edu/rapid-credentialing or contact Erik Moncada, student recruitment coordinator, at 561-868-3373 or [email protected].

For more information about Get There Florida, visit gettherefl.com.