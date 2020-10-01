Concours d’Elegance in Boca Raton pushed back to 2022

This three-day car show and charity gala put on by Rick and Rita Case in Boca Raton has been pushed back to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to our continued support of a spectacular three-day Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance weekend in 2022,” said Rita Case according to the Sun Sentinel in their article.

The charity event will now take place Feb. 25-27, 2022. More information about this event can be found here www.BocaCDE.com.

Organizers noted this event will have “the Marque of the Year, Pre-War Chrysler & Imperial, Coach Built and several Features of the Year: Chrysler & Imperial post-war 1946, 1957, 1958-1975; 100th Anniversary of the Springfield Rolls-Royce and 1961; Morgan three-wheelers and Jaguar ‘E’ Type 60th Anniversary.”

In the past, this event has raised over $11 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County with thousands of attendees gathering.

“No matter what kind of cars you’re into, they have them there,” Celebrity judge Jay Leno said of last year’s event according to the Sun Sentinel. “That’s the fun part about it. Whether it’s cars in the ‘50s or muscle cars or European sports cars, there’s a little something for everybody.”