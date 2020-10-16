American Heritage Schools Maintain their Record-Breaking National Merit Scholar Winner Count

American Heritage Private Schools maintain their rank as the school with the highest number of National Merit Semifinalists in Florida for the 11th year. On average, one in four students in the Class of 2021 score in the top one percent of students nationally. 10 percent of all National Merit Scholars come from one of their campuses.

“We pride ourselves on a huge curriculum and having students find their passion through that curriculum, President of American Heritage Schools Douglas Laurie commented. “And it really shows in our achievements, you know.”

American Heritage Schools were founded 55 years ago by William Laurie and since then have made their mark both academically and in extracurricular activities. Douglas Laurie has served as president for five years after 12 years as vice president.

“We are probably one of the top five largest private schools in the United States with close to 5,000 children,” Laurie continued. “Besides knowledge, integrity, and passion, it is a college prepatory school for children, working at least on, or above grade level.”

According to a recent press release, the Plantation campus ranked as the number one private school in the United States and number one high school in Florida with the highest number of National Merit Scholars out of all private schools in Florida. The Boca Raton campus secured the number two position for highest number of National Merit Scholars in the same category.

“What’s nice is we have our children go off to university and they come back saying ‘my first year at Princeton was easy’ so we love hearing stuff like that,” Laurie noted.

With 100% of students graduating from American Heritage Schools going off to college, Laurie commends “Great teachers, a great curriculum, dedicated staff, and of course great families and students.” National Merit Scholars are selected following the PSAT test, which took place on Oct. 14. Laurie commented on American Heritage Schools conduction of the PSAT noting it went very well with students adorning face coverings and being placed 8-10 feet apart