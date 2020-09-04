Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



Governor Ron DeSantis has approved Palm Beach County to enter an incremental Phase 2 re-opening. The first stage of the County’s Phase 2 plan will be effective Tuesday, September 8th. The following are able to operate at full capacity in the first stage of this plan: Retail stores, museums, libraries, personal services (not already open), gyms and fitness centers. Restaurants may serve at full capacity outdoors, as well as bar top meal service with appropriate physical distancing. Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity. Other business such as bowling alleys, skating rinks, playhouses and escape rooms are included in the first stage of Phase 2 re-opening as well. Click here to read the full re-opening plan. This progress is crucial in moving business forward.



Additionally, the Palm Beach County Administrator issued Executive Order 2020 -23 which revises an earlier order that restricted operating hours on serving food and/or alcohol for on premises consumption and other business hours. The new order restricts operating hours between 12:00a.m. to 5:00a.m. This took effect at 12:01a.m. today.



Palm Beach County officials have announced that all county-operated beaches will remain open for the Labor Day weekend. Restaurants and other businesses within beach parks may remain open subject to the restrictions of the current State and local emergency orders. Restrictions remain in place for boaters, which includes no beaching, landings, anchoring or mooring of vessels on sandbars, islands and open shorelines. Click here for more information related to the boating restrictions.



Governor Ron DeSantis and VISIT FLORIDA President & CEO, Dana Young, launched the first long-term, in-state marketing campaign since the pandemic began. Florida’s tourism economy accounts for more than 1.5 million jobs and $91 billion in annual revenue. Florida visitation dropped by more than 60 percent in the second quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic. The new advertising campaign will remind Floridians of the world-class tourism experiences our State has to offer. Emphasis will be placed on our beaches, golfing, fishing, and more. The Governor is hoping this campaign will help rebuild the State’s economy and put thousands of Floridians back to work. To learn more about VISIT FLORIDA’s in-state travel campaign and view the first advertisements, click here.



The IRS and U.S. Treasury departments have issued guidance on the President’s Executive Order allowing for the suspension of the employee portion of social security payroll taxes. This voluntary program allows for social security payroll taxes to be suspended from September 1- December 31, 2020. This applies to employees who earn $4000 or less biweekly and requires employers to recoup the taxes between January 1- April 30, 2021. For a summary from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, click here. Additionally, Boca Chamber Board Chairman, Michael Daszkal, CPA and Managing Partner of Daszkal Bolton LLP, and Jacqueline M. Grosso, CPA gave a detailed presentation on the step-by- step application process for the PPP loan forgiveness. That presentation can be viewed in its entirety here.



The Chamber offers seven industry exclusive Leads groups for members to give and receive referrals twice per month. Five of those groups meet in Boca Raton and two meet in Boynton Beach. These groups serve as the perfect vehicles in helping to connect our membership. Our Leads groups average 20-25 participates per group. If you haven’t visited a group or would be interested in learning about how these groups can further your marketing efforts, please contact Alison Miuccio for groups in Boca and Jonathan Porges for groups in Boynton.



09/09 – 12:00 p.m. Boynton Beach: Lunch and Learn Topic: Inside the New Way of Traveling Speaker: Dan Meister, CMP, Top Group Travel Click here to register



09/10 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Golden Bell Membership Breakfast – Sponsored By: Bluegreen Vacations Topic: The September Breakfast is the Boca Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation’s signature breakfast. At this breakfast the Chamber awards funds to deserving and innovative public school programs and recognizes all of the sponsors who support the Golden Bell Education Foundation. Speaker: Frank Barbieri,Esq, Chairman of the Palm Beach School Board Click here to register



09/10 – 11:30 a.m. Government Affairs Committee Meeting Topic: Crafting the 2021 South Palm Beach County Business Agenda Click here to register



09/15 – 8:30 a.m. Business Workshop Topic: How To Give A Winning Presentation On Zoom Speaker: Omar Periu, Business Coach, Mentor and Speaker, Omar Periu International Click here to register



09/16 – 8:30 a.m. South Healthcare Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N.) Topic: Network with your fellow healthcare professionals and find out how they have adapted their business Click here to register



09/17 – 8:00 a.m. Boynton Beach: Coffee Plus Networking Topic: Perk up your leads virtually over a Cup of Coffee! Grab your cup of coffee, meet new people, and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins! Click here to register



Labor Day weekend is traditionally associated with the end of summer and cookouts with food on the grill. However, the true meaning behind Labor Day is to honor and remember the achievements made by the American worker. This Labor Day, let us celebrate all the economic achievements that our local business community has made to help create jobs, strengthen our economy and contribute to our overall prosperity. I hope this three-day weekend will allow you to safely spend time with family and friends.



Let’s all continue to do our part to help slow the spread – by avoiding Closed spaces, Crowded places, and Close-contact settings. And remember – Wash your hands, Wear your mask and Watch your distance. Happy Labor Day!



