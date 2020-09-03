Online casinos have become more popular in 2020, perhaps more so than ever before. With many bricks and mortar sites having to close down due to the coronavirus crisis, playing online instead had become the obvious way to enjoy classic games like roulette and blackjack.

The industry is extremely competitive, with new online casinos being launched all the time. What this means is that there are lots of online casino bonuses out there for customers to use. Some of them are better than others, but the choice of promotions and offers is very good indeed.

For newcomers, the sheer array of online casino bonuses can be head-spinning, so here is the Boca Raton Tribune’s complete guide to online casino bonuses.

Deposit bonuses head the list

Perhaps the most common casino promotion that can be found these days is the deposit bonus.

Put on the table to try to tempt new users into signing up to play games such as slots and roulette, this deal sees customers offered the chance to claim bonus cash to go along with the money they deposit into their new account.

Typically, a deposit bonus might be around the 100 per cent mark, though sometimes it can be higher or lower. There is usually a limit on the amount of bonus cash that is available to claim.

A benefit of deposit bonuses is the fact it gives new players an increased pot of cash to play with. However, on the downside, there are significant terms and conditions to be aware of.

For example, wagering requirements will usually be in place for this type of offer. New users signing up for deposit bonuses will have to bet the free cash a certain number of times before it can be withdrawn as cash. Prior to this, it will usually be kept in a separate bonus balance.

It is also worth pointing out that not all casino games contribute a full 100 per cent to the wagering requirements. Usually, slot games contribute 100 per cent to the wagering requirements but this will not typically be the case for more of the other casino games.

Whenever a player is taking a deposit bonus it is worth checking the small print of the terms and conditions out in full to make sure the offer is actually worth taking.

No deposit and free spins bonuses

Those who want to try out a casino site before playing with their own cash should look to make the most out of free spins and no deposit bonuses.

These are becoming a lot more popular as they give players a chance to test out games without putting any of their own money into the new account.

Casino sites offering free spins usually limit the slots where this bonus can be used, however. Maximum win limits may also occasionally be in place. This is to make sure casino players cannot scoop a jackpot worth a life-changing amount of money from a spin that was free to use.

At a no deposit bonus casino site, the wagering requirements will usually be considerably higher than in the more standard deposit match bonuses that we have mentioned above.

Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin bonuses

A growing trend in the world of online casinos is adding cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to the payment and banking methods that are available to use to make deposits.

So much happening at bitcoin casino

Often, Bitcoin casinos will have their own special types of promotions, offers and bonuses. It might also be the case that free spins bonuses are offered on these sites as well.

This NoDepositFriend’s list is our recommended resource for free spins bonuses – check it out for the best promotions that are available at online casinos right now.

Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin bonuses are likely to become even more common in the coming months. The use of these new payment methods is expected to get a lot more popular.

This is due to the fact that Bitcoin is considered to be one of the safest methods to deposit cash into an online casino account.

Users of Bitcoin do not have to share any of their own personal or financial information with the online casino site if they choose to use Bitcoin rather than another payment method.

It stands to reason that more and more sites will be starting to offer specialist cryptocurrency and Bitcoin bonuses as a result in the near future.