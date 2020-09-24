Delray Beach water concerns being inspected by a Palm Beach County inspector
The Florida Department of Health Investigation has been sending the Delray Beach warning letters about the city’s water utilities program, causing Palm Beach County to have to investigate the matter.
According to WPTV, Inspector General John Carey said that he has received several complaints about water issues in Delray Beach from multiple different city residents. Carey also said that he would like to resolve this water issue by the end of this year as it is a priority to him.