13th Annual Boca Ballroom Battle to Air on TV

This year the George Snow Scholarship Fund will host its 13th Annual Boca Ballroom Battle, but with a twist. Instead of dancing in front of a live audience, it will be broadcast on WPTV-Ch. 5 at 7 p.m. as well as live-streamed on the WPTV and George Snow Scholarship Fund websites on September 26.

After being paired with professional dancers from Fred Astaire dance studio in Boca Raton, eight prominent community figures will face off for the Mirror Ball trophy.

Kirsten Stanley, director of operations at Tammy Fender Holistic Skin Care is one of the eight dancers, she says they have trained for about two months for the competition.

Fran Nachlas, 2019 top female fundraiser

Photo by Tim Stepien

“I have attended prior Boca Ballroom Battles over the years. I never thought I could do it myself, but I am never one to back down from a challenge,” said Stanely.

Steven Bernstein, Founder & Chairman of SBA Communications Corporation, another one of the dancers competing says, “I have a much more natural ability of being a businessman than a dancer. I have no sense of rhythm or ability to dance, but I am committed to the challenge.”

Bernstein says he took on this challenge to help benefit the cause for the George Snow Scholarship Fund.

“The winner of this is whoever raises the most money for the charity,” said Berstein.

His goal is to raise well over $100,000.

“It is really about putting yourself out there and raising awareness,” said Stanely.

“The rewarding part about all this is the final routine. We spent three and a half months training and working on it, really for a two minute routine,” said Berstein.

Both Berstein and Stanley say they are looking forward to the competition next Saturday.

