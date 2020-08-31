Palm Beach County August 31 COVID-19 Update

According to the Florida Department of Health, as of August 30 was the 18th day in a row with a positivity rate below 10% in Florida. This means the number of those tested positive for COVID-19 was below the concerning 10% threshold each day.

Palm Beach County Commissioners Hal Valeche and Robert Weinroth said the positivity rate was one of the major metrics they were looking at regarding reopening plans moving forward.

“As our numbers continue to remain at acceptable levels, the discussion about phase two makes sense,” said Mayor Dave Kerner according to WPBF. “All seven members of the board will have input as it relates to the presented plan and it is our job to take in all the information and come to a consensus of the best path forward for our residents.”

This reopening plan will be presented by County Administrator Verdenia Baker Tuesday.

August 30 had 2,583 new positive cases in Florida totaling 621,586 cases. In Palm Beach County there are 41,965 total cases.

While hospitalization rates remain low there are 11,119 total deaths in Florida with 1,119 from Palm Beach County.