Palm Beach County August 26 COVID-19 Update

According to the Florida Department of Health, August 25 marked the thirteenth day in a row with the positivity rate for new cases below 10 percent. Despite this, there were 3,327 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida verified on August 26. Palm Beach County has 41,013 total cases of COVID-19.

The death toll continues to rise with 10,733 total deaths in Florida, 1,078 coming from Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker will be presenting a “plan for the county to move into Phase 2 of restrictions designed to curb the spread of the deadly virus,” according to The Palm Beach Post.

“It will not have great, great detail,” Baker said addressing the lack of time to devise this plan.

Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth will push for entertainment businesses, such as movie theaters and bowling alleys, to reopen on September 8 next Tuesday. Weinroth remains focused on fostering the battered economy due to COVID-19.

Normally, a Phase 2 approach for Florida would allow full capacity to be allowed at gyms and restaurants with seating at the bar. But Mayor Dave Kerner is proposing a staggered approach as cases and death rates continue to climb.

Social distancing and mask mandates are to remain in effect no matter the extent of this Phase 2 plan will be.

Yet, despite the cases and deaths increasing they are doing so at a decreased rate in comparison to before, according to Dr. Alina Alonso, Palm Beach County’s Director of Health.