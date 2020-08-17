Palm Beach County August 17 COVID-19 Update

Palm Beach County continues its growth of COVID-19 with hundreds of new cases each day. While the state of Florida is seeing thousands of new cases each day.

The case numbers come in seemingly random quantities with fluctuating amounts in each day. On August 14, Palm Beach County saw 317 new cases. August 15 had 230 new cases and there were 150 on August 16.

Although the positivity rate continues to hover around 6.0%-7.0% in Palm Beach County the total case number nears 40,000.

Public and private schools in Florida are beginning to reopen in August and many are worried of the repercussions that will come with this.

Israel had COVID-19 under control until they decided to reopen schools, according to the New York Times.

“Within days, infections were reported at a Jerusalem high school, which quickly mushroomed into the largest outbreak at a single school in Israel,” the New York Times reports. “Other outbreaks forced hundreds of schools to close. Across the country, tens of thousands of students and teachers were quarantined.”

Eli Waxman, a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science and member of Israel’s National Security Council regarding the pandemic, urged other nations to not make the same mistakes as they did, citing it as a major failure.

Israel had lower case numbers than what the United States has when they decided to reopen schools. According to the Wall Street Journal, after reopening schools, Israel is seeing 1,500 new cases daily compared to 50 two months ago.