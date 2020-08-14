Palm Beach County August 14 COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 cases in Florida and Palm Beach County continue to increase. Florida now has 563,285 total cases with 38,575 in Palm Beach County.

Total death rates are also climbing. In Florida, there are 9,141 deaths with 976 coming from Palm Beach County. The hospitalization rate for Palm Beach County remains at 8%.

Photo Sourced from the Fl. Dept.

of Health

The positivity rate and new case numbers fluctuates each day seemingly randomly. On August 11 the positivity rate was 6.2% with 287 new cases. On August 12 the positivity rate was 7.1% with 269 new cases. And on August 13 the positivity rate was 6.5% with 360 new cases.

However, the weekly count of Emergency Department visits for both influenza-like illness and COVID-like illness are steadily decreasing from late June into August.

The Florida Department of Health has also added new tabs onto the COVID-19 summary pages. They are now breaking down the Polymerase Chain Reaction, PCR, and antigen test results.

All COVID-19 data can be found divided by county here: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/county_reports_latest.pdf