New Brightline Train Station Construction Delayed Due to COVID-19

Last December, the city granted approval for a new train station to be built in Boca Raton. However, eight months later, construction has still not begun.

Due to COVID-19, the Brightline train has not operated since the end of March.

According to WPTV, the new station will be built on a portion of city-owned property located at 400 NW 2nd Ave., just east of the Boca Raton Public Library, next to N. Dixie Highway.

“Like so many things, I think this is just a temporary delay of what we have been encountering with COVID-19,” said Boca Raton Mayor, Scott Singer.

Map of new train station location. Courtesy of WPTV.

Mayor Singer mentioned that the city and Brightline have applied for a grant with the Federal Railroad Association to help fund the project.

“Brightline would get money to construct the station and the city would get partial money to construct the garage, so it would save taxpayers money,” Mayor Singer stated.

If granted, the city would get around $1.5 million toward the almost $12 million garage, which will be built next to the station.

Mayor Singer said that the city and Brightline should know if they will be awarded the grant within the next few months. After that, they are hopeful that construction on the new station can quickly begin.

Brightline’s website states, “We remain focused on construction to Orlando and on completing plans to develop new South Florida stations in Boca Raton, Aventura, and PortMiami. We’ll continue to update you on our plans and look forward to welcoming you back on-board when the time is right.”