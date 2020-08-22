Florida Atlantic University Suspends Football Team Practice due to COVID-19

Earlier today Florida Atlantic University suspended practice for their football team out of caution due to the coronavirus.

The decision was made following the discovery of a “small number of positive tests”, according to the FAU Football Twitter.

Out of an abundance of caution, FAU Football has paused practices following a small number of positive tests for Covid-19. The team will not practice again until reviewing its next round of testing, currently scheduled for Monday. — FAU Football (@FAUFootball) August 21, 2020

The football team originally began fall camp earlier this month and have been tested weekly for COVID-19.

Practice will remain suspended until FAU Football reviews its next round of testing, currently scheduled for Monday.