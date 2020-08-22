Published On: Fri, Aug 21st, 2020

Florida Atlantic University Suspends Football Team Practice due to COVID-19

Earlier today Florida Atlantic University suspended practice for their football team out of caution due to the coronavirus. 

The decision was made following the discovery of a “small number of positive tests”, according to the FAU Football Twitter. 

The football team originally began fall camp earlier this month and have been tested weekly for COVID-19. 

Practice will remain suspended until FAU Football reviews its next round of testing, currently scheduled for Monday.

About the Author

- I am currently a junior at Florida Atlantic University majoring in multimedia studies with a journalism concentraion. I am a Newsroom Writer for the Boca Raton Tribune with a passion for investigative journalism work and sharing stories within my community.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It