Florida Atlantic University Suspends Football Team Practice due to COVID-19
Earlier today Florida Atlantic University suspended practice for their football team out of caution due to the coronavirus.
The decision was made following the discovery of a “small number of positive tests”, according to the FAU Football Twitter.
The football team originally began fall camp earlier this month and have been tested weekly for COVID-19.
Practice will remain suspended until FAU Football reviews its next round of testing, currently scheduled for Monday.