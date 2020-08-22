City of Boca Raton Announces City-Wide COVID-19 Recovery Effort

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected many of us in different ways. After five months of adjusting to this new normal, the city of Boca Raton announced their city-wide recovery effort entitled “READY. STEADY. BOCA!”

This idea was introduced in a recent virtual presentation by Mayor Scott Singer to over 300 Boca Raton Chamber members, local businesses and community members.

“The reopening campaign is a new initiative designed to carefully guide

Photo Courtesy of the city of Boca Raton

and remind residents, businesses and visitors about responsible safety precautions to ensure a continued culture of health,” according to the media release.

Additionally, READY. STEADY. BOCA! plans to guide the community to navigate a successful reopening by both balancing caution and action. By emphasizing safety and a steadfast approach, the slogan will serve as a reminder of social responsibility, community wellbeing and optimistic recovery.

As part of this initiative, the City is asking residents, visitors and businesses to show their support by taking the READY. STEADY. BOCA! pledge. Community partners such as the Boca Raton Airport Authority, Boca Raton Innovation Campus, Baptist Health South Florida – Boca Raton Regional Hospital and the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce have already pledged their commitment.

Residents and visitors can pledge their commitment by:

Wearing a facial covering, washing my hands often and maintaining social distance in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

Avoiding the three C’s (closed spaces, crowded spaces and close contact settings).

Staying home if I am feeling sick.

Keeping City beaches, parks and recreational spaces clean of waste like gloves and facial coverings.

Treating each other with kindness and respect.

“The response to COVID-19 will require a long-term commitment from the community,” noted Mayor Scott Singer. “The campaign is meant to bring our residents and businesses together through the recovery period and send a message to our visitors that we are prepared, and our City is safe. Together, we’ll continue with a cautious approach to reopening for the wellbeing and future of Boca Raton.”