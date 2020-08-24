Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Seeking Nominations of Outstanding Community Leaders

Instituted in 1997, the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum is known for holding its walk of Recognition ceremony annually. This year will be their 24th year.

Thus far, the Walk of Recognition award has been presented to 99 deserving individuals and institutions within the community.

Each inductee’s name will be inscribed on a black granite star-shaped plaque on the Walk, or on a plaque on the Wall of Honor (for those who are deceased), which are both set into a commemorative monument. The inscription will also feature the mission of the program–beneath the Mizner statue in Royal Palm Place in Boca Raton. In addition the plaques will be underwritten by Marta Batmasian, as part of her commitment to her community,”

Walk of Recognition Plaques

In accordance with the current COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event will adhere to CDC guidelines and include social distancing and face masks, and will recognize individuals who have served in the interest of the community, and have enriched the lives of the citizens of Boca Raton.

The Walk of Recognition will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. In addition, the event’s Presenting Sponsors this year are Marta and Jim Batmasian; the Committee Co-Chairs are Marta Batmasian and Joyce DeVita; and the Committee Members are Denise Alman and Ann Schauer.

Last year’s WOR inductees were Arthur Adler, Kerry B. Koen, the late George E. Barbar, the late Dr. Merrilee R. Middleton, and Florida Atlantic University.

Residents who would like to nominate an individual, for the 2020 Walk of Recognition, can find the application at www.bocahistory.org. Nominations should be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum located at, 71 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida 33432.

While the committee is seeking outstanding individuals, BRHS&M Executive Director Mary Csar says, “We look forward to receiving nominations–and learning about special people who are important to Boca Raton–for this year’s upcoming ceremony. The Walk of Recognition is my favorite event because it enables us to honor the outstanding individuals who have built our community. We are proud to recognize people, from all walks of life, who have made a positive impact on the quality of life here.”

All nominations are due by September 18, 2020.