TOUR BEN-GURION HOUSE – VIRTUALLY WITH HADASSAH FLORIDA ATLANTIC

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 11:00am virtually tour the desert home of David & Paula Ben-Gurion in Kibbutz Sde Boker – Israel to support Hadassah’s life-saving medical research & global leadership.

To participate in this rare opportunity to visit the home of Israel’s first Prime Minister the cost is $18.00 per person. Other levels of giving are available. Please visit http://www.hadassah.org/events/bengurionfl to register. Upon registration, you will receive an emailed confirmation with the link to the virtual tour. Everyone – anywhere can enjoy Hadassah’s Arts & Lifestyle Zoom Series from the comfort of their own home. Hadassah members have the added benefit of contributing towards their chapters fundraising goal.

Hadassah Florida Atlantic serves 24,000 members in Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties & is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. For further information: Hadassah Florida Atlantic, 877-949-1818, [email protected]. To learn more about Hadassah, visit our website: www.hadassah.org.