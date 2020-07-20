Small Business Surviving the Pandemic: Hoffman’s Chocolates, Iconic South Florida Chocolate and Ice Cream Shoppe

Boca Raton, FL – Amidst the pandemic, I wanted to bring your attention to Hoffman’s Chocolates, a leading community-centric and iconic South Florida chocolate and ice cream shoppe with seven locations in the hard-hit Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Hoffman’s Chocolates opened in 1975, and despite the on-going challenges, Hoffman’s Chocolates has persevered through the pandemic without closing its stores by providing a safe place (following CDC guidelines) where its customers can get their sweet treats. Even prior to COVID 19, this gourmet chocolatier was already known throughout South Florida for more than 40 years, for its on-going charitable endeavors, thoughtful gift baskets, and celebratory chocolates and ice creams.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Hoffman’s remained open for curbside pick-up only. During this time, the company, re-trained its staff to adhere to all CDC guidelines, cleaned and sanitized every inch of their retail stores and offered free delivery to make sure they were providing quality and safe products to its customers. Hoffman’s Chocolates just recently opened its doors to the public to allow guests in its stores and continues to offer delivery and curb-side service as an extra layer of protection for their patrons.

True to its mission, Hoffman’s Chocolates still continued to support and give-back to the community during the pandemic by doing the following:

Hoffman’s Chocolates with the support of their parent company BBX, delivered 100 boxed lunches to local hospitals throughout the Broward County area. The healthy lunches were distributed to ten different local hospitals including Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital. Each lunch also included a special Hoffman’s Chocolates signature chocolate bar.

Hoffman’s Chocolates continues to employ 25 employees who operate their chocolate factory, food truck and seven retail stores.

“During this time, it is important that we band together as a community and give back to our local healthcare professionals, who are putting their lives on the line every day for our safety,” said Lois Marino, Director of Community Engagement for Hoffman’s Chocolates. “As a local business, being able to support our local caregivers is what being a community is all about.”

About Hoffman’s Chocolates

Headquartered in Greenacres, Florida, Hoffman’s Chocolates is a manufacturer of gourmet chocolates, with seven retail locations throughout South Florida, and mobile food truck, The Sweet Ride. The tradition of legendary chocolates began over 40 years ago in a small chocolate shop in Lake Worth with a commitment to use the finest and freshest ingredients from around the world. The Hoffman’s Chocolates Factory in Greenacres is a popular tourist destination where guests from all over the world are greeted by the aroma of slow-simmering chocolate and caramel and watch the art of candy making first-hand at its observation windows. The company is notable for its elaborate December holiday displays, including the Hoffman’s Winter Wonderland, and products such as gift baskets and chocolate covered pretzels.

Hoffman’s Chocolates product lines includes over 70 varieties of confections (all hand made using time honored traditions of candy making). Hoffman’s Chocolates are available via its retail store locations, thru online distribution channels and by direct shipping throughout the U.S. It has been a favorite local brand for residents throughout Florida. Hoffman’s Chocolates is a member of BBX Capital Corporation’s family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings, LLC. For more information, please visit www.Hoffmans.com.