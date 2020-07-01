Palm Beach State College releases plan to return to campus

Palm Beach State College has released its plan to return to campus in the fall.

The three-phase plan includes detailed measures to keep students and employees safe while also continuing to deliver a quality academic experience and strong student support services. It calls for a flexible mixture of remote, hybrid (partially in-person and partially online) and some completely face-to-face courses, particularly for labs and career programs that can’t convert to remote instruction. It also includes a staggered return and scheduling approach for employees, although most employees who can effectively perform their duties remotely will continue to do so.

“We are committed to providing a quality academic experience as we prepare for the fall semester,’’ said Ava L. Parker, J.D., president of PBSC. “Our plan assures our team, our students and their families that we have implemented a multitude of measures to keep them safe during these very difficult times.”

Each phase is designed to limit the number of students and employees on campus at the same time. Guests are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting a campus. The plan outlines strict protocol for handling possible exposure to COVID-19, including step-by-step notification and cleaning processes and contact tracing. It also includes prevention measures, including a mandatory mask requirement and prevention and workforce safety training, as well as frequent cleaning and advanced disinfecting procedures.

“We are prepared and doing everything pursuant to CDC guidelines and above to ensure that all students, faculty and staff are safe,’’ said Dr. Delsa Bush, Security and Risk Management director, who also co-chairs the College’s Return to Campus Task Force of students, faculty and staff. “We’re doing everything to limit exposure.”

To view the plan, visit www.palmbeachstate.edu/safety/covid-19.