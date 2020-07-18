New First Watch Location Opening in Boynton Beach

The restaurant offers an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch menu items.

Early birds who are always craving a good bite will be happy to know that a new First Watch restaurant will be opening in west Boynton Beach on July 20th.

The restaurant will be located at 8855 Boynton Beach Blvd. at Cobblestone Commons and they will be open for dine-in and to-go orders, from 7 a.m-2:30 p.m daily.

According to First Watch’s regional marketing manager, Gina Merianos, the new location was mainly a product of increased consumer demand.

“There were requests from the community. A lot of times that’s how we determine what locations and what communities we decide to build First Watch’s in. A lot of that is consumer demand,” said Merianos.

The restaurant, as with most other restaurants in the county, are focusing their efforts on improving the safety of its guests and employees.

“The frequency in which we are cleaning common areas and high-traffic areas are consistent and all day long,” said Merianos.

Merianos mentions online ordering and touchless pay being some of the technological advancements that First Watch has produced that aim to enhance the dining experience and comfort level. Single-use menus and condiments will also be in use.

Initially, seating will be limited as capacity of the restaurant will sit at 50% and the restaurant adheres to CDC and local guidelines. Masks are highly recommended and not required for entry, but guests can expect all employees to be wearing masks at all times.

With the pandemic making people more cautious, to-go orders have seen a massive spike in use.

Along with delivery, guests have the option of picking up their orders in person. “We got touchless transactions so the bags are on the table with your name and there’s a safety seal on them so you can just pick up your bag and leave,” said Merianos.

Merianos also mentioned that if a guest’s order is not ready at the time of arrival they will be asked to wait in their vehicles for an employee to bring their order out to them.

Alcohol lovers will also be in for a treat as First Watch will be serving alcoholic beverages in the coming weeks after the launch of the Boynton location.

“Our bar program is an extension of our fresh juice program and it takes our fresh juices and combines them with alcohol,” said Merianos.

To celebrate the grand opening of the new location, First Watch will be hosting their Friends and Family event. Guests planning to attend must RSVP and choose a timeslot ahead of time. Those measures are being put in place to promote social distancing.

“Its primary focus is for our staff to complete their training and because they’re still in training we are not charging for the food for any guest. So anybody that comes in can order an entree, they can order drinks, some coffee, we’re not going to charge but what we do in exchange for that is that we ask that you make a donation to a charity,” said Merianos.

The event is from 9 a.m to 2 p.m, July 18-19, and all proceeds will be donated to the “You First Fund”.

Besides the opening of the Boynton location, First Watch has two locations in Boca Raton and one location each in Delray Beach and Deerfield Beach.