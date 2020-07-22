Boca Raton Public Library Unveils StoryWalk at Pondhawk Natural Area

Boca Raton, FL – In celebration of National Park and Recreation Month, the first StoryWalk in Boca Raton has opened at the Pondhawk Natural Area next to the Spanish River branch of the Boca Raton Public Library. StoryWalk is a fun, educational activity that places a children’s storybook along a popular walking route in the community.

The Pondhawk StoryWalk’s first book is called The Swamp Where Gator Hides, by Marianne Berkes. Through beautiful art and poetic verse, young readers will learn about the swamp ecosystem and see that wild Florida can be found as close as our nearest park! Different books will be displayed throughout the year to keep the StoryWalk experience fresh and promote future learning.

StoryWalk was brought to Boca Raton through a four-way partnership between the Boca Raton Public Library, the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management, the Friends of Boca Raton Public Library, and the City of Boca Raton Department of Recreation Services as a way to combine physical activity with books to help build children’s interest in reading while encouraging healthy activity for all.

National Park and Recreation Month has been celebrated in the United States in July since 1985. During this month, Parks and Recreation departments, organizations and individuals promote the benefits of local parks and recreation centers. StoryWalk is the perfect place for the whole family to get outside, explore a local landmark, and enjoy outdoor activities. It is easily accessible for people of all ages from the Spanish River Library parking lot at 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd., Boca Raton.