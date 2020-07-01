Boca Raton Museum of Art Presents Summer Art Programs

The popular Boca Raton Museum of Art is hosting summer art classes for children, teens, and adults at its Art School Campus.

The classes will include Youth Summer Sessions for grade school children to learn cartooning and anime, drawing, animal exploration, and 3D art. Teens will engage in workshops teaching still life painting, handmade journals, comic book illustration, jewelry making and design, and more.

Photo courtesy of the Boca Raton Museum of Art

Adults can enjoy the museum’s evening and weekend workshops in photography, ceramics, drawing, and painting. In addition to the Open Studio Time, facilitated by resident art experts and featuring critique and discussion rather than direct instruction.

Week one will include morning and afternoon sessions, such as their “True Colors in Nature” morning session where students will learn to identify color terms, color theory and learn how to blend, tint and shade with colors and to explore the world of color in nature.

The Museum is committed to the health and safety of all students, staff, and volunteers. In consideration of all participating the Boca Museum Art School will follow current guidelines set by the governor of the State of Florida and local authorities for social distancing.

All classes will be limited to 10 students per room and there will be no rotating between rooms for activities. All classrooms will be sanitized and masks will be provided.

The Art School has created a robust cleaning and sanitizing schedule. Masks will be required for adult instructors, staff, and volunteers. Each student will have their own set of materials and will not be allowed to share supplies.

Students will wash their hands upon entering the building and will go directly to their classroom. All students will be advised to use the hand sanitizing stations frequently that are placed in each classroom as well as throughout The Art School.

Classes will begin July 6 and continue until August 14. For more information, all participants can visit their website.

To register call 561-392-2503 or email [email protected].