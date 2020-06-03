Wildlife Organizations in Palm Beach County Partner to Offer Free Virtual Summer Camp in Light of COVID-19 Closures and Cancellations

Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center®, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Lion Country Safari and the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society are offering week-long virtual camp experiences focused on wildlife and the environment.

Boca Raton, FL – In light of COVID-19-related summer camp closures, Manatee Lagoon, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Lion Country Safari and the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society have partnered together to offer a Wild About Wildlife Virtual Summer Camp program targeted for children 6 to 9 years of age. The virtual summer camp will feature half-day morning schedules filled with animal observations, experiments, games, crafts and educational lessons hosted by educators from each organization. Lessons will include a variety of pre-recorded and live sessions, as well as supplemental at-home activities and printables.

“We are excited to be able to offer the community this unique, virtual experience,” said Sarah Marmion, manager of Manatee Lagoon. “Manatee Lagoon is part of Florida Power & Light Company’s commitment to make our communities a better place to live and raise a family, and be responsible stewards of the environment. While our center remains closed until further notice, our hope is that this virtual program keeps curious minds engaged and learning about the environment during these unprecedented times.”

The host organizations are offering the virtual summer camp free of charge with a voluntary donation option to support the environmental and educational missions of the organizations that helped make this program possible.

“Education and conservation are key components of our mission,” said Kristyn Kelley, education and outreach manager for Lion Country Safari. “We believe strongly in providing children with unique and engaging opportunities to enrich the learning environment and to inspire the next generation of leaders.”

The goal of the Wild About Wildlife Virtual Summer Camp is to provide an engaging virtual-based experience for children to stay connected and learning throughout the summer, as well as provide virtual options for parents who are working from home.

“We’re excited to bring summer fun to the forefront with our environmental partners,” said Hannah Campbell, director of education for Loggerhead Marinelife Center. “The camp will provide kids a closer encounter to our local ecosystems, which can have a profound effect on how younger generations champion ocean conservation.”

“Experiencing nature, even virtually, is a fun summer activity. We hope participants enjoy the engaging stories of the animals that call Palm Beach Zoo home,” said Kristen Cytacki, education director for Palm Beach Zoo.

WHEN: Week-long summer camp sessions begin on Monday, June 1, 2020.

To register for camp please visit VisitManateeLagoon.com/virtual-summer-camp

About Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center®

Manatee Lagoon is dedicated to educating the public about manatees and Lake Worth Lagoon, and inspiring communities to preserve and protect Florida’s environment and wildlife for future generations. On cold winter days, the facility’s observation deck is the ideal spot to view manatee herds basking in the warm-water outflows from Florida Power & Light Company’s adjacent Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center. The center offers two levels of exhibit and event space, an observation deck to observe manatees in the lagoon, a picnic area, solar pavilions and gift shop. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Manatee Lagoon is currently closed to the public until further notice. For more information, go to: www.visitmanateelagoon.com.

About Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is a nonprofit sea turtle hospital that promotes conservation of ocean ecosystems with a focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles. The center features an on-site campus hospital, research laboratory, educational exhibits and aquariums. Situated on one of the world’s most important sea turtle nesting beaches, Loggerhead Marinelife Center is open daily and hosts over 350,000 guests each year. For more information, please visit www.marinelife.org.

About Lion Country Safari

Lion Country Safari is Florida’s largest drive-through safari with over 1,000 animals on 320 acres. Lion Country Safari is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Lion Country Safari’s mission is to drive positive connections with people and wildlife in a family-friendly environment. For more information, please call the main office at (561) 793-1084 or visit www.lioncountrysafari.com.

About the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society

For more than 50 years, Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society has provided visitors with up-close and personal animal encounters that connect people to wildlife. Palm Beach Zoo guests explore a WILD ecosystem thriving on 23 lush, tropical acres while discovering hundreds of exotic animals. Palm Beach Zoo participates in AZA Species Survival Plan® programs, ensuring healthy animal populations for rare and endangered species. The impact of a visit to Palm Beach Zoo extends beyond the gates, inspiring people to take action and save wildlife in wild places. For more information, visit www.palmbeachzoo.org.

