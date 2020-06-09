VIRTUAL PANEL DISCUSSION LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR: A CONVERSATION ABOUT RACE IN BOCA RATON

Boca Chamber Member Update:









Boca Raton, FL (June 9, 2020) As the struggle for racial justice has come to the forefront of our national discussion in recent weeks, on Thursday, June 11 at

7:30 pm, Temple Beth El of Boca Raton will be hosting “Love Your Neighbor: A Conversation About Race in Boca Raton,” a virtual panel discussion which is open for participation to the entire community.

Following the Peace Walk in Boca Raton on Saturday, June 6, which brought together people of different races, religions, and backgrounds to stand together for peace and justice, Temple Beth El rabbis, Daniel Levin, Greg Weisman and Jessica Spitalnic Mates along with leaders of our community of color have joined together to present this all-important dialogue.

The panel discussion will include: Pastor Ronald Brown of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Boca Raton, Wayne Barton, a longtime community leader and activist for the African-American community and Dana Pina, nurse, mother, Temple Beth El member, and advocate for racial justice.



“Over the past two weeks we have seen communities around the country raise their collective voices in a call for a more fair and just society. Much of the concern centers around issues of race. By bringing leaders of our local African-American community together, we hope to learn more about the core issues at hand, and what we can do to support these efforts,” said Rabbi Greg Weisman.

This timely event promoting unity and equality will be held live on Zoom and Livestreamed on Virtual Beth El. With open discussion of paramount importance, we encourage the community to share their views. “If you would like to participate, please register in advance to receive the Zoom link or submit a question to the panelists. The event will also be live on our website. It also will be rebroadcast on Facebook on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:00 pm, for those who missed the live broadcast. For additional information call 561-391-8900 and ask for the clergy office.



###



About Temple Beth El of Boca Raton

Temple Beth El of Boca Raton was founded in 1967 and has grown to become one of the nation’s leading Reform congregations. With a mission to inspire a passionate commitment to Jewish life, learning, community and spiritual growth; the temple offers two newly expanded campuses which serve the needs of the surrounding Jewish community. The Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton houses the Merle E. Singer Sanctuary, social hall, a full-service catering kitchen, chapel, Beit Midrash (Adult Learning Center), gift shop, classrooms, clergy and administrative offices. Also, on the property is the Beth El Mausoleum, the only mausoleum in the United States to be built on sacred temple grounds. The Beck Family Campus at 9800 Yamato Road in west Boca Raton houses the Early Learning Center for preschool, infant daycare and summer camp, as well as a new Kehillah Center (community hall) and catering kitchen. Welcoming families of all ages, the temple holds weekly Shabbat services and offers a bustling religious school program for grades K-12; along with a variety of social, cultural educational, social action and religious programs. For more information visit tbeboca.org or call the Schaefer Family Campus at 561-391-8900, Beck Family Campus at 561-391-9091 or the Beth El Mausoleum at 561-391-8901.



Contact Information:

[email protected]

561/391-8900