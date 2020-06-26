The Florida House and Senate Races and Palm Beach County

Thirty-one Palm Beach County candidates are qualified for Florida House, Senate races and while early voting begins August 3, candidates will run on August 18 in order to be ready to represent their party on November third.

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation is July 20. Since Florida is a closed primary state, voters may only vote for candidates within the party they are registered in.

According to the Palm Beach Post, twenty out of forty seats are available in the Florida Senate Race for this November, and three out of four of Palm Beach County seats are open.