Peaceful Protest Led By Nursing Student Tiffany Naranjo in Coral Springs

By Destiny Harris

On June 4th at the corner of North University Drive and West Sample Road a group of about 100 students came together to peacefully protest justice for the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest that took place at 4:30 p.m. was organized by 20-year-old, Tiffany Naranjo who is a Nursing Major at Broward College.

Naranjo wants to take action to bring the community together and stand with the Black Lives Matter movement to seek justice for the many individuals victimized by police brutality.

“I truly became involved because I have seen how the police treat our black community first hand and it makes me concerned for the safety of my friends, family, and community.”

The crowd of students marched peacefully to the city hall to speak with the city commissioner. Police officers allowed the students to protest, as they listened to the city commissioner speak about acknowledging the gentrification the black communities are experiencing in Coral Springs.

Some protesters carried signs that said “Make America Not Racist” and “Black Lives Matter” as students wearing face mask chanted “These racist cops have got to go” through a megaphone.

Naranjo says that the protest would not have been possible without the students and families who came out to show their support.

Naranjo says, “The community needs to continue to vote and if they are unsure, then they need to do research. Reach out to local organizations and speak to their peers for more information.”

Naranjo believes that educating our community and organizing protests is one way to make social and political changes to battle police brutality and racial discrimination.