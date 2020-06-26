Message from the CEO: Moving-Business-Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Palm Beach County Commission unanimously voted this past Tuesday to mandate the wearing of facial coverings in Palm Beach County. Facial coverings must now be worn by all persons, while visiting, or working at, any business establishment which includes, but not limited to, restaurants, retail, hotels, grocery stores, gyms, pharmacies, indoor recreational facilities, and vehicle for hires. In addition, all businesses and establishments including restaurants, food service and retail establishments are required to post signage visible at all entry points advising of this new requirement. For print ready signs from Palm Beach County c lick here . To read the full Executive Order please click here.



The City of Boynton Beach continues to support businesses through this pandemic, announcing their fourth Small Business Grant program . Businesses with 25 or fewer employees, located within the City of Boynton Beach (excluding those within the CRA district), who have experienced a loss of revenue due to COVID-19 and have not received any funding from the CARES Act, or any programs funded by the CARES Act, are eligible to apply for a grant up to $10,000. Applications will be processed on a first-qualified, first-served basis. The online application portal, along with additional details, are live today at WhyBoynton.com .



In an effort to meet the increased need from parents who are returning to work, the YMCA of South Palm BeachCounty announced a partnership with the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation department to expand summer day camp offerings and locations. YMCA-led programs will be held now through August 7, Monday – Friday 8 am to 6 pm at three Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation facilities. To enroll in YMCA of South Palm Beach County led camp, call (561) 395-9622 or visit www.ymcapalmbeaches.org



The Chamber is pleased to announce that our 50thannual Golf Tournament will be on Friday, July 31st, at the Boca Raton Resort and Club. In “normal” times, we would have celebrated 50 years of Chamber golf in a much more celebratory way. However, under the current circumstances, it is just great to be able to hold an in-person event. Our number one priority is safety and we will be following a deliberate set of safety protocols, including one player per cart, and the CDC recommendations for physical distancing. This event will sell out, so I encourage you to register your foursome and sponsorship as soon as you can. If you are interested in playing or would like to be a sponsor of this event please click here . For additional information please contact Chasity Navarro, Events Manager at [email protected]



In a supportive move for teachers, on Wednesday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a $500 million plan to boost the minimum salary for all teachers toward $47,500. The bill, HB 641 , sets aside $400 million to raise the minimum teacher salary and $100 million to raise the pay of veteran teachers and other instructional personnel like librarians and guidance counselors.



The U.S. Small Business Administration shows that 368,459 Florida businesses have received $31.2 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Florida businesses saved more than $148 million in Doc Stamp taxes as Governor DeSantis used his executive authority to suspend Doc Stamp taxes on the federal PPP forgivable loans, saving each PPP recipient up to $2,450 per loan. Remember, the deadline for businesses to apply for the PPP program is June 30.



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business. Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual experiences:



06/30 – 8:00am: From How to Wow

Speaker: Greta Schulz, President & CEO of Schulz Business, a Chamber Member Only Event

Click here to register

|

07/07 – 11:30am: International Business Alliance

Speaker: Daniel Garcia, Head of Top Strategic Accounts Under Armour

Click here to register



07/08 – 12:00pm: Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

Speaker: Erick Solms, President of Simplitfy

Click here to register



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected! You can also access all of our past virtual experiences by visiting our YouTube Channel.



As we wind down another busy week and prepare for the weekend, please be prepared if you go out. Since we learned about the coronavirus and its contagious nature, we have needed to adjust our instincts when it comes to being around our friends, colleagues, and even family. Not being able to reach out with a hand or lean in for a friendly hug has made social interaction a challenge for many. I know it certainly has for me! Now, we have to make another adjustment – we MUST wear our masks per the County Executive Order.



Re-calibrating my brain is something I have been working on since we have needed to social distance, wash our hands frequently and keep ourselves, and those around us, safe. I encourage you to do your best to adjust and fight those natural social instincts. You can do it – I can do it – we all can do it! Like with all challenges we face, we achieve greater success if we face them together. The safety of our families, community and businesses depends on it. What better motivation could we need.

Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward#movingboyntonforward #movingdelrayforward