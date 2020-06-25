Gunster Adds Four Attorneys Across Multiple Practices, Offices

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (June 24, 2020) – Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, is pleased to announce it continues to grow with the addition of attorneys Lina Celine Angelici , J. Travis Godwin, Steven Sukert, and Laura Barry.



Lina Angelici joins the Corporate practice as a transactional of counsel attorney, representing public and private companies in various corporate, securities, M&A and capital market transactions. She is experienced in the full range of securities disclosure, compliance and corporate governance matters, with a focus on assisting clients in meeting their day-to-day public reporting and compliance challenges.

Angelici has served on the board of directors for the Veterans Stride Foundation at the International Institute of Orthotics & Prosthetics, since 2015. She holds a J.D. from Antioch School of Law and a B.A. from Villanova University.



Travis Godwin joins the Health Care, Government Affairs, and Business Litigation practices as an of counsel attorney. He counsels physicians, nurses, pharmacies, telemedicine companies, durable medical equipment companies, health care software companies, bio-medical research and manufacturing companies and hospitals in all aspects of health care law. He also works with clients on compliance with federal and state regulations, licensing, employment issues, mergers and acquisitions of practice groups, management service organizations, non-compete agreements, and more.



Godwin is active in his local community, serving on the board of directors of multiple organizations including the Hope and Health Project, Gift of Adoption and the Exalted Warrior Foundation, to name a few. He received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law, M.A. from the University of Florida, and both B.S. and B.A. from the University of South Florida.



Steven Sukert joins Gunster’s Business Litigation practice to advocate for Florida clients in a variety of commercial litigation matters. While pursuing his J.D. from Georgetown University, Sukert worked at the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Solicitor, the Civil Fraud Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Sukert has experience working on large Medicare fraud cases, pioneering the use of the False Claims Act against pharmaceutical manufacturers who engaged in price fixing. Sukert also has a degree in Molecular Biology from Northwestern University.



Laura Barry joins Gunster’s Private Wealth Services practice and concentrates in the areas of estate planning and estate administration. Barry received her J.D. in 2019 from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in Gainesville, FL. While in law school, Laura served as a site coordinator for the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for two years. Additionally, Laura was the Vice President of UF’s Association for Tax Law and competed on the school’s Tax Moot Court team.



Prior to joining Gunster in 2020, Laura received her LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law where she specialized her studies in estate planning. When creating an estate plan for clients, Laura strives to tailor the plan to each individual’s specific needs while trying to ensure a comfortable and transparent process.