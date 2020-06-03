Florida’s Phase Two Reopening Plan on Friday Will Exclude PBC

Florida has announced their move from “Phase One” to “Phase Two” of the reopening process as many public venues may begin opening up on Friday.

As of Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the start of Florida’s “Phase Two” reopening plan among 64 counties.

The implementation of this phase would mean that bars, entertainment venues, and personal service businesses will be free to open in the applied counties. Restaurants will also be permitted to allow bar-top seating as long as they adhere to social distancing rules.

The following are several new guidelines associated with the “Phase Two” reopening that will begin this Friday:

Bars and pubs may open and operate at 50% capacity indoors, with full capacity outdoors.

Restaurants may permit bar-top seating will adhering to social distancing.

Retail stores may operate at full capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers may also operate at full capacity.

Personal services such as tattoo parlors, tanning salons, and massage establishments may operate.

Entertainment venues like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, and arcades may begin operating at 50% capacity.

Pari-mutuel facilities that offer gambling may submit a request to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation in regards to opening.

According to WPTV, “Phase Two” will exclude Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as they house the majority of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Similar to “Phase One”, the three excluded counties will reopen at their own pace.

DeSantis will continue to observe how the three counties are developing in order to determine the right time to move into Phase Two.