Does your fortune cookie require action from you?

You’ll better understand what you offer others once you do it! — When we go to Chinese restaurante, we frequently get messages in their traditional fortune cookies. In my vlog – ‘DOES YOUR FORTUNE COOKIE REQUIRE ACTION FROM YOU?’ – I share with you some ideas derived from a cookie I got in a recent visit to a Chinese restaurant.

— Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr. is multitalented influencer: blogger, writer, newspaper columnist, professor, and minister. His video blogs have received more than 35.000 combined views on YouTube and Facebook, where his highly successful page is approaching 150.000 likes!

